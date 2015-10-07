Genevieve is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2010.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Genevieve measures 36.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.23 metres and a beam of 8.29 metres.

Genevieve has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Genevieve also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Genevieve accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.