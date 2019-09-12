Genie of the Lamp is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Wally.

Design

Genie of the Lamp measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.97 feet and a beam of 5.86 feet.

Her interior design is by Wally.

Genie of the Lamp also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Genie of the Lamp accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Genie of the Lamp is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.