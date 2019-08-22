Gentleman 131 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Kingship Marine, in China.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

Gentleman 131 measures 39.88 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.49 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet.

Gentleman 131 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Gentleman 131 has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Gentleman 131 has a fuel capacity of 57,852 litres, and a water capacity of 10,817 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gentleman 131 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gentleman 131 has a hull NB of KS006.