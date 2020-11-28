Gentry Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Vosper Thornycroft in Portsmouth, United Kingdom.

Design

Gentry Eagle measures 35.66 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.37 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 166 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Gentry Eagle has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Gentry Eagle has a top speed of 63.00 knots and a cruising speed of 45.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gentry Eagle accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.