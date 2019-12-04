George is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2005.

George is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2005.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

George measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 4 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

George has a steel hull with a GRP / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Geerd N. Hendel.

George also features naval architecture by Geerd N. Hendel.

Performance and Capabilities

George has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

George has a fuel capacity of 31,037 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

Accommodation

George accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

George has a hull NB of 6338.