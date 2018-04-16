Read online now
Length 28m
Year 2006

George P

2006

|

Motor Yacht

George P is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

George P measures 28 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Angelo Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

George P also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

George P has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

George P has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 691 nautical miles.

Accommodation

George P accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

40Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

3.25m
