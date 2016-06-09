Georgia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Georgia measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.72 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Georgia has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Georgia has a fuel capacity of 5,900 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Georgia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.