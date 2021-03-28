Georgiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Poole Chaffee and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Georgiana measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Georgiana has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Georgiana has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Georgiana accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Georgiana flies the flag of Jamaica.