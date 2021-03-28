Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.48m
Year 1980

Georgiana

1980

|

Motor Yacht

Georgiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Poole Chaffee and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Georgiana measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Georgiana has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Georgiana has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Georgiana accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Georgiana flies the flag of Jamaica.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.62m

crew:

4

draft:

1.83m
Other Poole Chaffee yacht
Featured Events