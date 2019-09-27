Georgina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2018.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Georgina measures 27.99 metres in length and has a beam of 6.26 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 96 tonnes.

Georgina has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Georgina has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Georgina has a fuel capacity of 9,700 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Georgina accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.