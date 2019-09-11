Length 42.06m
Year 2011
Geosand
2011|
Motor Yacht
Geosand is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Geosand measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 8.23 feet.
Geosand has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Geosand also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Accommodation
Geosand accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Geosand flies the flag of Malta.