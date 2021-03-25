Geosand is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Geosand measures 30.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Geosand has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Geosand also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Geosand has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Geosand is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Geosand measures 30.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Geosand has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Geosand also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Geosand has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Geosand has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Geosand accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Geosand has a hull NB of 677.

Geosand is a Hellenic Registry Of Shipping class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.