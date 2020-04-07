Germania Nova

Factoria Naval Marín (Spain) has launched the 47 m. schooner replica Y105. This sailing yacht – a steel hull two-masted schooner – is planned for world-wide cruises, mainly in tropical and subtropical waters, but able to go for artic waters as well.

The hull, main deck and rigging have the appearance of the original racing schooner yacht from 1908. The wooden rig of the yacht is conventional, basically non-automated, without rolling gear but equipped with practical winch systems.



Factoría Naval Marín is a shipyard focused on the construction of special vessels, and has a young but active yacht division, with four yachts currently under construction, ranging from 40 to 60 m., and with units already delivered such as the internationally recognized schooner “Elena”.