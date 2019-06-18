Gerosa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Overmarine .

Gerosa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Overmarine .

Design

Gerosa measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.

Gerosa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Gerosa also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Gerosa has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Gerosa has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Gerosa has a hull NB of 108/29.