Gerosa
2011|
Motor Yacht
Gerosa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Overmarine .
Design
Gerosa measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.
Gerosa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Gerosa also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Gerosa has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Gerosa has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Gerosa has a hull NB of 108/29.