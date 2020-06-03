Length 24.37m
Year 2014
Get Happy
Motor Yacht
Get Happy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Fairline.
Design
Get Happy measures 24.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.61 feet and a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Get Happy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Fairline.
Get Happy also features naval architecture by Bernard Olesinski.
Performance and Capabilities
Get Happy has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Get Happy has a fuel capacity of 5,892 litres, and a water capacity of 1,140 litres.
She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Get Happy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Get Happy is a RINA B class yacht. She flies the flag of Jersey.