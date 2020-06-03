Get Happy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Fairline.

Design

Get Happy measures 24.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.61 feet and a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Get Happy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Fairline.

Get Happy also features naval architecture by Bernard Olesinski.

Performance and Capabilities

Get Happy has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Get Happy has a fuel capacity of 5,892 litres, and a water capacity of 1,140 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Get Happy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Get Happy is a RINA B class yacht. She flies the flag of Jersey.