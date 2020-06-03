Getaway is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Mural Yachts.

Design

Getaway measures 31.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 7.66 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Getaway has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Mural Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Getaway has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Getaway has a fuel capacity of 5,750 litres, and a water capacity of 5,080 litres.

She also has a range of 860 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Getaway accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Getaway is a Turkish Lloyd +1A5 Motor Sailer (+)M YAUT Unrestriced class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkish.