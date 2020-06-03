Ghost is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Ghost measures 37.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 metres and a beam of 7.45 metres.

Ghost has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.

Accommodation

Ghost accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ghost has a hull NB of 3050.