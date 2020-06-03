Ghost Dancer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Donzi Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Ghost Dancer measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.55 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Ghost Dancer has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Ghost Dancer has a fuel capacity of 3,700 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.

Accommodation

Ghost Dancer accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.