Length 24.38m
Year 2000

Ghost Dancer

2000

Motor Yacht

Ghost Dancer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Donzi Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Ghost Dancer measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.55 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Ghost Dancer has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Ghost Dancer has a fuel capacity of 3,700 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.

Accommodation

Ghost Dancer accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

30Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.55m

crew:

-

draft:

-
