Length 24.38m
Year 2000
Ghost Dancer
Motor Yacht
Ghost Dancer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Donzi Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Ghost Dancer measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.55 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Ghost Dancer has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Ghost Dancer has a fuel capacity of 3,700 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.
Accommodation
Ghost Dancer accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.