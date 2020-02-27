Ghost II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Majesty Yachts, in United Arab Emirates.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Ghost II measures 37.00 metres in length.

Ghost II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Ghost II also features naval architecture by Gulf Craft.

Model

Ghost II is a semi-custom Majesty 122 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Other Specifications

She is powered by 2 12v-71ti ti diesel general motors engines .

Ghost II has a hull NB of 122/002.