We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 27.16m
Year 1962
Gia Trentta
1962|
Motor Yacht
Gia Trentta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Baglietto and most recently refitted in 1989.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Gia Trentta measures 27.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.35 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 172 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Gia Trentta has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Vosper Thornycroft.
Gia Trentta also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Gia Trentta has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Gia Trentta has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.