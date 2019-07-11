Gia Trentta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Baglietto and most recently refitted in 1989.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Gia Trentta measures 27.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.35 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 172 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gia Trentta has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vosper Thornycroft.

Gia Trentta also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Gia Trentta has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Gia Trentta has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.