Giaola-Lu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Giaola-Lu measures 46.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Giaola-Lu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Giaola-Lu also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Giaola-Lu has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Giaola-Lu has a fuel capacity of 67,300 litres, and a water capacity of 12,300 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Giaola-Lu accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Giaola-Lu is MCA compliant

Giaola-Lu is a RINA Charter C+ Hull•MachYch Cayman DMS, EFP + MCA/LY3 class yacht.