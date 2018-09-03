Gibian is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Gibian measures 30.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.

Gibian has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Wally.

Gibian also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Gibian has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Gibian accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gibian has a hull NB of 100.1.