Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 38.1m
Year 2012

Gigi II

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Gigi II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Gigi II measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

Gigi II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Gigi II also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Gigi II has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Gigi II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Gigi II has a hull NB of 126.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.6m

crew:

-

draft:

2.4m
Other Hargrave Custom yachts
Featured Events