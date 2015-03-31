Gigiole is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Gigiole measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Gigiole has a GRP hull.

Gigiole also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Gigiole is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

Gigiole has a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .

Accommodation

Gigiole accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gigiole flies the flag of the UK.