Gilaine O
1992|
Motor Yacht
Gilaine O is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Gilaine O measures 34.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes.
Gilaine O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Her interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Gilaine O also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Gilaine O has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system
Gilaine O is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Gilaine O measures 34.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes.
Gilaine O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Her interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Gilaine O also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Gilaine O has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.
Gilaine O has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.
Accommodation
Gilaine O accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Gilaine O flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.