Gilaine O is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Gilaine O measures 34.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes.

Gilaine O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Gilaine O also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Gilaine O has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Gilaine O has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.

Accommodation

Gilaine O accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gilaine O flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.