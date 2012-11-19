Length 26.2m
Year 2003
Gilula
2003|
Motor Yacht
Gilula is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Amer Yachts.
The Permare Group was established in the '70s by the great passion for the sea of its founder, Fernando Amerio.
Design
Gilula measures 26.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Gilula has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Gilula has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Gilula has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Accommodation
Gilula accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Gilula flies the flag of Italian.