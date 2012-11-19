Gilula is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Amer Yachts.

The Permare Group was established in the '70s by the great passion for the sea of its founder, Fernando Amerio.

Design

Gilula measures 26.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Gilula has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Gilula has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Gilula has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Gilula accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gilula flies the flag of Italian.