Gin Tonic is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Hall Russel.

Design

Gin Tonic measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 210 tonnes.

Gin Tonic has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Hall Russel.

Her interior design is by Loro Piana Interiors (Misa Poggi).

Gin Tonic also features naval architecture by Hall Russel.

Performance and Capabilities

Gin Tonic has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Gin Tonic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.