Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.58m
Year 1963

Gin Tonic

1963

|

Motor Yacht

Gin Tonic is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Hall Russel.

Design

Gin Tonic measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 210 tonnes.

Gin Tonic has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Hall Russel.

Her interior design is by Loro Piana Interiors (Misa Poggi).

Gin Tonic also features naval architecture by Hall Russel.

Performance and Capabilities

Gin Tonic has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Gin Tonic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

7

draft:

2.59m
Other Hall Russel yacht
Related News