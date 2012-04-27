Ginevra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Tecnomar , in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Ginevra measures 35.62 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Ginevra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Performance and Capabilities

Ginevra has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Ginevra has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ginevra accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.