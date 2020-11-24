Gioe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Falcon Yachts , in Italy.

Design

Gioe measures 31.08 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.1 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Gioe has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Gioe has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gioe accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gioe is a Hellenic Registry class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.