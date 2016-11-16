Gioe I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tecnomar , in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Gioe I measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Gioe I has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Performance and Capabilities

Gioe I has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Gioe I has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gioe I accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gioe I is a Hellenic Registry class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.