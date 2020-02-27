Luxury motor yacht Giorgia is one of the latest 2009 creations to be launched by Italian shipyard Benetti. With a GRP hull and superstructure, she features exterior design by Stefano Righini Design while her interior is the work of Zuretti & Bob. This stylish vessel measures 36.6 metres and can accommodate between 10 and 12 guests.

Motor yacht Giorgia is the latest member of Benetti’s Classic 120 yacht series, following in the footsteps of a list of sister ships that include Gladiatore, Vila Velebita, Wild Thyme, and Beverley. A classically understated design is coupled with teak decking and sophisticated finishes that gives this full displacement yacht somewhat of a formal ambience.

Her neat and stylish exterior is matched with a contemporary interior that sees the more formal areas dressed with dark wood bulkheads and a neutral-toned colour scheme that offers timeless appeal. A departure from the formal airs of the rest of the vessel, the skylounge is more relaxed.

The master suite can be found on the main deck, while the two VIP suites and two Twin guest suites are located below deck. Each cabin features a private marble en suite, flat screen television, and specially designed soft furnishings. The master suite also hosts a walk-through study and double sinks. The two Twin cabins feature Pullman berths suitable for children or a Nanny. The crew quarters are locates separate from passenger accommodation and include cabins for seven with private facilities.

One of the superyacht’s most notable features is her efficient main engines that consume only 130 litres of fuel per hour when travelling at speeds of 12 knots. The luxury yacht is powered by a Caterpillar C32 1550bhp and can reach maximum speeds of 16 knots per hour. She also features the very latest specification including Zero Speed Stabilisers.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Giorgia is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 13 knots while her crew of seven under the direction of Captain Ben Baylis ensure the needs of every guest are met.

This tri-deck luxury superyacht has an onboard capacity of 50 guests for dockside events. Combined with her excellent entertainment facilities that include state-of-the-art audio-visual systems and a generous top-deck Jacuzzi, Giorgia is ideal for hosting intimate parties.

The luxury yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include a tender, Seabobs, Waverunners, waterskis, wakeboard, tow tube and a range of snorkelling gear.

Motor yacht Giorgia is based in the south of France, calling the port of Antibes home and cruises the Mediterranean during the charter seasons with a focus on destinations in the West. The luxury vessel is fully MCA compliant.