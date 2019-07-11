Length 35.3m
Gipsy
Motor Yacht
Gipsy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Otam Yachts in Genoa, Italy.
Design
Gipsy measures 35.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 295 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Tommaso Spadolini.
Gipsy also features naval architecture by Otam Yachts and Umberto Tagliavini - Marine Design & Services.
Performance and Capabilities
Gipsy has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots.
Gipsy has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Gipsy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.