Length 35.3m
Year 2016

Gipsy

2016

|

Motor Yacht

Gipsy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Otam Yachts in Genoa, Italy.

Design

Gipsy measures 35.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 295 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tommaso Spadolini.

Gipsy also features naval architecture by Otam Yachts and Umberto Tagliavini - Marine Design & Services.

Performance and Capabilities

Gipsy has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots.

Gipsy has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gipsy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.8m

crew:

6

draft:

2.1m
