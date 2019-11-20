Gipta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Gipta measures 27.03 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 feet and a beam of 6.72 feet.

Gipta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Gipta has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Gipta has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Gipta accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Gipta flies the flag of English.