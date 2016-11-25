Giraud is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Admiral Yachts in Marina Di Carrara, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Giraud measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 479 tonnes.

Giraud has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Admiral Centro Stile.

Giraud also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Giraud has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Giraud has a fuel capacity of 56,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,400 litres.

Accommodation

Giraud accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Giraud has a hull NB of Impero 40/01.

Giraud is a RINA class yacht.