Gitan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Gitan measures 30.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 250 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gitan has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Her interior design is by Laura Baldoni de Gorga.

Gitan also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Gitan has a top speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Gitan has a fuel capacity of 22 litres, and a water capacity of 4 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gitan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gitan has a hull NB of 99.

Gitan is an ABS 100 A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of Itay.