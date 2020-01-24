Gitana is a beautiful, 36 metre (118ft) luxury sailing yacht built in 1989 by Perini Navi. She has a 7.6 metre beam and 5.8 metre draft and offers a cruising speed of 11 knots and with 3 principal cabins, Gitana can accommodate 9 guests and up to six crew. She is a spacious yacht with elegant design and luxury amenities, fully renovated in 2007 and fitted with all new safety systems.

Gitana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Gitana measures 35.97 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.8 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Gitana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Gitana also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Gitana has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Gitana has a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Gitana accommodates up to 9 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gitana is a Lloyd's class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.