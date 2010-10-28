Gladiator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line .

Design

Gladiator measures 32.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Gladiator has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Gladiator also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Gladiator has a top speed of 19.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Gladiator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line .

Design

Gladiator measures 32.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Gladiator has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Gladiator also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Gladiator has a top speed of 19.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gladiator has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 780 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Gladiator has a hull NB of 33/03.