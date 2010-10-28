Gladiator
Gladiator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line .
Design
Gladiator measures 32.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Gladiator has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Gladiator also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Gladiator has a top speed of 19.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Gladiator has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 780 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Gladiator has a hull NB of 33/03.