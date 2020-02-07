Read online now
Length 44.65m
Year 2010

The Feadship Gladiator is a 44.65m motor yacht, launched in 2010 from the Feadship van Lent yard.

Gladiator features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects and styling by Sinot Yacht Design. She has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.20m and a 2.70m draft.

A stunning yacht with the pedigree of Feadship’s construction, Gladiator offers generous volume and oversized windows allowing plenty of natural light.

Performance + Capabilities
Powered by twin MTU 12v2000m70 Diesel Engines Gladiator can travel at 12 knots with a range of 4,500 nautical miles from her 40,000-litre fuel tanks.
 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

9.2m

crew:

-

draft:

2.7m
