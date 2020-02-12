Gladiatore is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

Gladiatore is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Gladiatore measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Gladiatore has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Gladiatore also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Gladiatore has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gladiatore has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Gladiatore has a hull NB of BC 115.

Gladiatore is a RINA class yacht.