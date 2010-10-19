Gladius is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Gladius is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Gladius measures 38.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 261 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gladius has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Carlo Paladini.

Gladius also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Gladius has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gladius has a fuel capacity of 30 litres, and a water capacity of 5 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gladius accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gladius is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 680.

Gladius is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of British.