We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 39.6m
Year 2006
Glaros
2006|
Motor Yacht
Glaros is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Maiora - Fipa Group.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Glaros measures 39.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.
Glaros has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Glaros has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Glaros accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Glaros flies the flag of Greek.