Glaros is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Glaros measures 39.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

Glaros has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Glaros has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Glaros accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Glaros flies the flag of Greek.