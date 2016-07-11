Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 39.6m
Year 2006

Glaros

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Glaros is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Glaros measures 39.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

Glaros has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Glaros has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Glaros accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Glaros flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.6m

crew:

7

draft:

2.85m
Other Maiora - Fipa Group yachts
Related News