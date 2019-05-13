Luxury motor yacht Glaze, built in 2007 by American shipyard Trinity Yachts is a semi-displacement superyacht. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, she features naval architecture and exterior design by Trinity and the interior work Dee Robinson. This twin screw yacht measures 49.08 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Glaze is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Glaze measures 49.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 metres and a beam of 8.5 metres.

Glaze has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Glaze also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Glaze has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Glaze accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Glaze is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T037.

Glaze is an ABS Maltese Cross A1 Yachting Service AMS class yacht.