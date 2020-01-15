Joining forces with interior designer Pieter Beeldsnijder, Naval Architect Philippe Briand has shown his French flare for design to create a polished, modern look with sleek, well-proportioned lines; even the color of her aqua marine hull glistens with a sense of airy design.

Gliss sports many practical conveniences including a spacious living area, day head, third guest cabin and generous crew accommodations with separate entrance, two well-appointed guest cabins and an aft master suite. On deck, a cleverly designed deckhouse with push button slide down side windows optimizes the pleasures of the "Mediterranean" atmosphere, extending the main cockpit to this covered area for true indoor / outdoor living. Not just reserved for sunny days, the utility of this open covered area also affords great amenity on those Caribbean blustery days as often frequent rain showers or squally Christmas winds drive guests to take cover.



The navigation area at the forward end of the deckhouse is complete with a full array of navigation and communication equipment. Using flat panel touch screens, the integrated alarm and monitoring system is via PLCs for robust and proven reliability. With strict attention to performance, Briand has drawn the moderate displacement hull form with an America"s Cup-inspired high performance bulb keel with trim tab.

The deep spade rudder and assembly are made from carbon-fiber as are Gliss" mast and boom. Uncompromised by restrictive racing rules, Gliss" waterline length has been optimized, balanced only with her length overall for aesthetic appeal. Her flush, clutter free deck with spacious lounging areas offers a selection of smart design features such as integrated sunbathing beds, tidy pop-up deck cleats and concealed deck hinges for hatches. An articulated carbon fiber swim platform folds neatly out of the transom which in turn gains access to the tender garage and assorted water sports equipment.

Rigged by Marten Spars, her deck hardware is custom designed and supplied by Huisman sister company Rondal. Noteworthy is the incorporation of a concealed "flip over" stainless steel anchor whip which can be shipped, at the push of a button for below deck safe offshore sailing.

For the interior, Pieter Beeldsnijder was set the challenge of designing a reflection of the owner"s passion for crisp practical design lines, allowing the texture of limed oak set against custom nickel finish fittings to enhance a palette of vibrant colors for soft furnishings. Cork floors and black granite counters add the final sparkle to Beeldsnijder"s design and follow the client"s passion for detail. Accommodating a full width owner"s cabin and two guest cabins in the aft ship, Beeldsnijder has cleverly incorporated a dayhead not typically found in a yacht of this size. Located mid-ship is a full width engine room and moving forward alongside the entertainment lounge is a convenient 3rd guest cabin which leads forward to a large open galley. In the crew quarters the dinette has a direct access to the deck and further forward two cabins with separate bathrooms provide accommodation to a crew of four.