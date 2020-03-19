GLNM is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

GLNM measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.07 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes.

GLNM has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Paolo Caliari.

Performance and Capabilities

GLNM has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

Accommodation

GLNM accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

GLNM flies the flag of the USA.