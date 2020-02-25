Motor yacht Kismet built in 2007 by German shipyard Lürssen is a combination of Art Deco and inspired design. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, her exterior is the work of Espen Oeino while she features interior design by Reymond Langton. This unique vessel measures 68 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The prized possession of an art-collecting owner, Kismet was designed from the ground up to reflect the beauty of the artworks she would display inside, resulting in a distinctive and dramatic exterior model. Upon the request of her owner, the colour of the hull is BMW Michigan Blue, a shade mixed to perfection from his own machinery.

The luxury motor yacht was designed to appear both sleek and smart, an innovation helped by the life raft launching system on the upper deck. Unlike most superyachts that leave their rafts exposed, Kismet incorporates hers into the bulwarks with hydraulically-charged hatch covers.

To ensure the ultimate in assured comfort and reliability for long-range trips, the vessel integrates tried and tested technologies that focus on efficiency rather than flashy design. One of the yacht’s highlights is her main-deck lobby where black granite floors, a mirrored ceiling and central glass elevator steal the show.

The elevator serves all levels but a spiral stairwell is also present. Social areas abound on this entertaining vessel, from the Jacuzzi deck with its barbeque and open-air bed with reading lights for evening lounging.

Luxury motor yacht Kismet’s interior was based on that of one of the owner’s previous yachts and combines flavours of the owner’s Persian heritage with a distinct art-lover’s influence. The exterior areas are less formal in style and the area from the main deck to the sun deck reflects a more relaxed feel.

The main salon features a cinema lounge with drop-down screen and electrically operated sofas alongside a grand piano and semicircular bar. A hatch to the garage below can also be found, where a motorbike can easily be store and concealed.

The bridge deck houses a dining room with large mahogany table that easily seats 18 and can also be used as a conference table with its inclusion of power sockets in the woodwork. Abaft is a dance floor with overhead LED, strobe lighting and a bar for hosting parties. The upper-deck is the most relaxed part of the yacht and houses the gym, steam room, and a beach-style lounge.

Amongst her six cabins are four double cabins (convertible to twins) with Jacuzzi-bath; one VIP double with Jacuzzi-bath; and a full-width master suite. Found forward of the lobby, the master stateroom is more like an apartment, complete with library, office, private balconies to port and starboard, walk-in-wardrobe, his and hers bathroom, Jacuzzi-bath and separate toilet.

All bathrooms boast Baccarat crystal and Sardinelli fixtures and fittings alongside glass washbasins with gold leaf scrolling. Perhaps best of all, each also features two TV screens; one in the wall above the vanity; the other above the Jacuzzi. The crew are accommodated in 10 double/twin cabins.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, Kismet is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The luxury yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her 22-strong crew, under the direction of American Captain Kyle Fultz, ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include a tender, waverunners, kayaks, dive equipment, water skis, and a dive compressor.

The vessel sails the Mediterranean in the summer months and heads to the Caribbean for the winter season.