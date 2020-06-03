Global is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Shadow Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Global is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Shadow Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Global measures 67.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3 feet and a beam of 12.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,303 tonnes.

Global has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lay, Pitman and Associates.

Her interior design is by Shadow Marine.

Global also features naval architecture by Lay, Pitman & Associates and Kirilloff and Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Global has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Global has a fuel capacity of 345,835 litres, and a water capacity of 25,957 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Global accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Global has a hull NB of 1004.

Global is a Bureau Veritas/SOLAS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.