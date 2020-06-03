Global Explorer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by JFA Chantier Naval.

Design

Global Explorer measures 41.14 metres in length and has a beam of 8.38 feet.

Global Explorer has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Michael Kirchstein.

Global Explorer has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Global Explorer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by JFA Chantier Naval.

Design

Global Explorer measures 41.14 metres in length and has a beam of 8.38 feet.

Global Explorer has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Michael Kirchstein.

Global Explorer has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Global Explorer has a fuel capacity of 79,501 litres, and a water capacity of 10,800 litres.

Accommodation

Global Explorer accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.