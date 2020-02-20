Read online now
Length 36m
Globana M

Sail Yacht

Globana M is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Globana M measures 36.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 161 tonnes.

Globana M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Globana M also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Globana M has a top speed of 12.00 knots.

Globana M has a fuel capacity of 14,300 litres, and a water capacity of 4,280 litres.

Accommodation

Globana M accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Globana M has a hull NB of 6409.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.9m

crew:

5

draft:

3.7m
