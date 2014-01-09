Gloria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Gloria measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 feet and a beam of 6.88 feet.

Gloria has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Accommodation

Gloria accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gloria has a hull NB of 331.

Gloria flies the flag of British.