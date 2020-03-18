Gloria Teresa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Izar.

Gloria Teresa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Izar.

Design

Gloria Teresa measures 41.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Gloria Teresa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Gloria Teresa also features naval architecture by Izar.

Performance and Capabilities

Gloria Teresa has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gloria Teresa has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gloria Teresa accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.