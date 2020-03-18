Gloria Teresa
Gloria Teresa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Izar.
Design
Gloria Teresa measures 41.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.
Gloria Teresa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Gloria Teresa also features naval architecture by Izar.
Performance and Capabilities
Gloria Teresa has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Gloria Teresa has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Gloria Teresa accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.