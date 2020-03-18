Read online now
Length 41.75m
Year 2005

Gloria Teresa

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Gloria Teresa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Izar.

Design

Gloria Teresa measures 41.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Gloria Teresa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Gloria Teresa also features naval architecture by Izar.

Performance and Capabilities

Gloria Teresa has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.2m

crew:

7

draft:

2.32m
