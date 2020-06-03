Length 36m
Glorious is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Esenyacht, in Turkey.
Design
Glorious measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.
Glorious has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Esenyacht.
Accommodation
Glorious accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Glorious flies the flag of Turkish.