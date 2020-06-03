Glorious is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Esenyacht, in Turkey.

Design

Glorious measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.

Glorious has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Esenyacht.

Accommodation

Glorious accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Glorious flies the flag of Turkish.